JSE extends gains on buoyant world markets

The JSE was higher for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, taking its direction from positive global markets.

The all share was up 0.63% to 56,362.10 points at lunchtime, pushing the benchmark measure to within striking distance of its record high, seen in late August.

The support came largely from industrial and financial shares, which more than made up for weakness in the platinum and gold sectors, which reeled from lower metal prices.

Naspers was just off R3,000 a share as it gained for the second consecutive day, following an apparent consolidation over the past two weeks. Naspers is the biggest share on the JSE with a weighting of about 20% of the all share.

Sanlam led gains in the broader financial sector, ending a seven-day losing run, and Liberty Holdings found buying support, after coming under some pressure in recent weeks.

A relatively positive global environment enabled investors to accumulate recently sold-down shares, even as geopolitical concern continued to bubble beneath the surface.

"Once again we find ourselves in a scenario in which no news is good news and while underlying risks remain, the longer we go without another nuclear or missile test, the more positive investors will become," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"The only problem with this is that with the UN having just agreed on new sanctions against North Korea — spearheaded by the US — I wonder how long we will have to wait for an act of provocation in response."

Naspers was up 1.45% to R2,995.38 and Telkom 2.94% to R60.48

Sanlam gained 1.63% to R68.52 and Liberty Holdings 1.17% to R107.11.

Retailers were mostly higher, with Mr Price adding 1.99% to R184.75.

Among construction and engineering stocks, WBHO was up 1.82% to R143.57 and Aveng 3.15% to R3.27.

Private equity group, Brait, which is part owned by billionaire retail tycoon Christo Wiese, regained 2.36% to R57.69.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 1.62% to R127.78 and Northam Platinum 1.76% to R47.52.

Shares in Asia ended firmer this morning while at midday, Germany’s DAX 30 was up 0.59% and France’s CAC 40 0.67%.