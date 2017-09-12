JSE continues to gain from risk-on sentiment

The JSE tracked firmer global equity markets on Tuesday, posting broad-based gains, while gold miners continued to slide as investors moved out of safe havens.

As fears over North Korea and Hurricane Irma — now a tropical storm — subside, market focus has shifted to data releases this week, notably the US inflation print on Thursday.

The all share added 0.64% to 56,366.2 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.69%.

Resources added 1.52%, the platinum index 1.13%, general retailers 0.82% and industrials 0.52%.

Gold miners fell 0.82% and banks 0.3%.

The inflation figure in the US appears to have become more significant than the nonfarm payroll number, in the Fed’s decision-making process. A number far lower than the expected 1.8% year on year would cause the US dollar to weaken sharply, said TreasuryOne analysts.

Despite a softer dollar in 2017, the coming quarter had the potential to be the most volatile this year and it could be a bumpy ride towards Christmas, they said.

Locally, ratings agency Moody’s released outlooks for SA’s mining and banking sectors this week, ahead of its 12th annual sub-Saharan Africa conference that starts on Wednesday. Analysts said some comments out of the conference could affect the market, as Moody’s also warned on Tuesday that the credit quality of South African companies would be constrained in 2018.

"Policy uncertainties and low GDP growth are making South African corporates more cautious in terms of domestic investment and expansion‚ limiting their ability to improve their credit quality over the next 12 to 18 months," Moody’s vice-president and senior analyst Dion Bate said, adding that most companies, however, were sufficiently well-placed to withstand these pressures.

On Wednesday‚ RMB and the Bureau of Economic Research will release the business confidence index. Business confidence has been depressed since the Cabinet reshuffle and has largely been linked to heightened policy uncertainty‚ particularly leading up to the ANC elective conference in December, as well as fears of further sovereign credit-ratings downgrades. Statistics SA’s retail sales figures for July are also due.

Among individual shares, diversified miner Glencore gained 2.33% to R64.10 and BHP 2.63% to R248.65.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev added 1% to R1,584.41 while British American Tobacco was off 0.56% to R830.74. Naspers gained 1.1% to R2,985.

Industrial group Bidvest fell 1.36% to R165.43 while Super Group rose 1.59% to R41.

Standard Bank shed 0.31% to R162.38. The bank announced on Tuesday morning that Ben Kruger was stepping down as joint CEO‚ leaving Sim Tshabalala to fly solo. Barclay’s Africa dropped 0.36% to R140 and Nedbank 0.49% to R204.

Old Mutual rose 1.17% to R34.58 and Sanlam 1.45% to R68.40.

Woolworths gained 1.98% to R61.20 and Mr Price 1.62% to R184.09.

Ascendis Health was off 1.26% to R21.23, after earlier reporting headline hearings rose 91% on a normalised basis in the year to end-June, but that the company opted to not pay a dividend for its second half.

Adcock lost 1.28% to R61.90‚ after earlier reporting it had concluded an agreement to buy South African specialist marketing and distribution company Genop Healthcare.

Mining equipment group Master Drilling was unchanged at R14.90‚ after earlier reporting that headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased 10.7% to 87c in the year to end-June‚ compared with the prior period.

Property group Attacq rose 0.8% to R18.83‚ after earlier reporting that basic HEPS increased 92% to 23c in the year to end-June.

Comair fell 0.88% to R5.60, after earlier reporting an 83.5% increase in diluted HEPS for the year ended June 30.

Food and beverages company Clover slid 3.71% to R13.50, after earlier reporting that HEPS declined 66.2% due to drought conditions and currency volatility.

Liquor group Capevin fell 1.87% to R8.40, ahead of the release of its full-year results on Wednesday. The company reported headline earnings per share of 49.2c in the previous period.

Distell dropped 2.97% to R130.51.

Electronics group Jasco surged 3.13% to 66c, ahead of its results for the year to end-June on Wednesday. The company said earlier in September it expected HEPS to be between 56% and 66% lower than in the prior period, due to a volatile rand and low economic growth.

Global markets tracked higher, with the Dow up 0.2% shortly after the JSE closed, and the S&P 500 up 0.13%. The FTSE 100 was off 0.17% while the CAC 40 had gained 0.64% and the DAX 30 0.41%.

Platinum had lost 0.5% to $985.5 dollars an ounce, while gold was flat.