Futures rise as all share closes higher and Dow opens firmer

South African futures gained on Tuesday as the Dow opened firmer and the all share closed higher for the second consecutive day, as the weaker rand supported resources and platinum stocks.

The Dow was 0.26% firmer soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 down 0.13% and the DAX 30 up 0.40%.

Brent crude had gained 0.65% to $54.23 a barrel.

The rand was at R13.0241 to the dollar from R12.9803.

The all share closed 0.64% higher at 56,366.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.69%. Resources rose 1.52%, the platinum index 1.13%, general retailers 0.82%, industrials 0.52%, financials 0.19%, and property 0.16%.

The gold index shed 0.82%, food and drug retailers 0.44%, and banks 0.30%.

The gold price was flat at $1,326 an ounce.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.61% to 49,858 points. The number of contracts traded was 25,380 from Monday’s 23,232.