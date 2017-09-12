Bonds lose ground on weaker rand

The South African bond market was a little softer in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the market followed a weaker rand and higher US bond yields.

The rand weakened to above R13 to the dollar after the greenback regained some lost ground against the euro and yen, and the pound gained on the dollar.

Analysts described the trade in currency markets as following a more normal pattern, with the rand weakening on a firmer dollar after unusual risk-on trade over the past few days, which resulted in the rand’s weakening, despite a lower dollar environment.

"The pound was stronger in intraday trade as hawkish comments are on the increase ahead of Thursday’s interest-rate decision by the Bank of England," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

He said the market was also eyeing Thursday’s consumer inflation data from the US, with indications of an uptick set to benefit the dollar, as it would increase the likelihood of further rate increases in the US.

At 3.30pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.46% from 8.435% previously, and the R207 at 7.13% from 7.12%.

The rand was at R13.0212 from R12.9803.

Over the longer term, gains by the greenback may be held in check by the perception that the US Federal Reserve might follow a more dovish stance on interest rates in future, following the resignation of Stanley Fischer as vice-chairperson of the Fed.

The resignation of Fischer, a noted hawk, from the seven-member federal open market committee (FOMC) will result in at least three vacancies, giving US President Donald Trump an opportunity to shape the Fed.

Fischer’s departure also adds to the uncertainty around the Fed chair position, as Janet Yellen’s term is set to end in February.

"It is unknown in which direction Trump will steer the FOMC, but he has stated that he does lean towards a low interest-rate policy," Franklin Templeton analysts said.

A dovish stance from the Fed could lead to a weaker dollar.

The US 10-year bond was last at 2.1524%, from 2.1315%.