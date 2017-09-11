Markets

South African futures positive as Dow opens 1% higher

11 September 2017 - 18:15 Maarten Mittner
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

South African futures were higher on Monday as the Dow gained more than 1% soon after opening, in a relief rally. The JSE all share closed higher on industrials, with Naspers leading the pack.

The Dow was 1.04% higher at 22,024.37 points in early evening trade in SA, with European markets also firmer. The FTSE was up 0.42% and the DAX 30 1.35%.

The JSE all share closed 0.51% higher at 56,008.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.72%. Industrials gained 0.89%, resources 0.29% and property 0.06%. The platinum index shed 3.64%, gold 3.5% and general retailers 0.82%, and banks 0.19%.

Naspers ended the day 3.1% higher at R2,952.65.

Commodity prices took a breather with gold dropping 0.90% to $1,333.89 an ounce and platinum 0.70% to $995.50. Brent crude shed 0.39% to $53.51 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.80% to 49,561 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,232 from Friday’s 16,612.

