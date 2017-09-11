Rand strengthens as dollar feels the pressure

The rand was stronger against the dollar on Monday just before midday as the dollar faced pressure created by Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which has moved to the west coast of Florida, has investors concerned about its short-term effects on the economy.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the theme in the market would be the pressured dollar, which is linked to how the havoc created by the hurricane will affect US GDP.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R12.8913 to the dollar from R12.9651, at R15.4846 to the euro from R15.5830, and at R16.9980 to the pound from R17.0964

The euro was at $1.2013 from $1.2019.