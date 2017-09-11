Rand firms, even as Irma is downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm

The rand was stronger against the dollar on Monday afternoon, despite the latter gaining as fears of the economic effect of the latest storm eased.

Global equities and the dollar also staged a small relief rally, after North Korea’s anniversary celebration at the weekend passed without incident. Analysts said investors were using the opportunity to move out of safe-haven assets.

Tension over North Korea could escalate if the UN approved new sanctions on Monday, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the theme in the market would be the pressured dollar, which had, however, recovered somewhat from Friday. "It would be an interesting week to see how all of the external factors kept playing a role in the dollar performance, ahead of the US consumer inflation print on Friday," Van der Westhuizen said.

US inflation data is being closely watched as the US Federal Reserve considers raising interest rates, or unwinding a portion of its balance sheet.

At 3.30pm, the rand was at R12.9227 to the dollar from R12.9651, at R15.4761 to the euro from R15.5830, and at R17.0457 to the pound from R17.0964.

The euro was at $1.1977 from $1.2019.