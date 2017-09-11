JSE tracks higher global markets amid relief rally

The JSE closed in positive territory on Monday, tracking firmer global equity markets, which gained after North Korea refrained from provocation during its anniversary celebration at the weekend.

The all share was pushed higher by market heavyweight Naspers, ending above 56,000 points, despite banking shares turning negative in late trade.

Gold miners took a beating as investors moved to riskier assets, while domestic political and economic factors returned to some prominence on Monday, but analysts cautioned that broader market focus would remain on geopolitical factors and the dollar this week.

Some demonstration by North Korea of its military capabilities was expected at the weekend, but the lack of action as well as the downgrade of Hurricane Irma to a less serious category, allowed investors the opportunity to unwind some of the safe-haven trades from previous sessions, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Despite risk-on trade, local bonds were under pressure amid speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, and the ANC’s confirmation that presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would be sworn in as an MP this week.

The rand, however, showed little reaction to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s earlier warning that GDP growth was at risk of falling short of the forecast, and that a revised outlook could be announced during the medium-term budget policy statement on October 25.

Investors would look to Gigaba to make announcements on reducing red-tape and improving policy certainty in the October statement, but expectations were low, Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal said. In the meantime, the economy should benefit on a cyclical basis from a supportive external environment, with firm global growth and low inflation, the analysts said.

Despite the firmer rand, the bank index reversed earlier gains to end lower, with ratings agency Moody’s earlier reaffirming its negative outlook for the sector. Moody’s said weak operating conditions and low economic growth would see credit quality deteriorate, while capital would remain resilient.

"Out negative outlook for SA’s banking system is mainly due to the weak operating conditions, which will challenge banks’ loan quality and profitability," said Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer Nondas Nicolaides.

The all share was 0.51% higher at 56,008.8 points and the top 40 0.72%.

Industrials added 0.89% and resources 0.29%.

Platinums lost 3.64%, gold miners 3.5%, general retailers 0.82% and banks 0.19%.

Naspers gained 3.1% to R2,952.65, tracking gains in Hong-Kong listed Tencent, which was up a similar amount. Naspers owns about a third of the Chinese internet giant.

Diversified miner Glencore was up 1.16% to R62.64 and BHP 1.08% to R242.27.

AngloGold Ashanti slumped 5.62% to R129.89 and Gold Fields 3.09% to R57.16.

Impala Platinum fell 4.24% to R39.25 and Northam 4.5% to R48.37.

Rand hedge Richemont was up 0.67% to R119.58 while Anheuser-Busch InBev was off 0.34% to R1,568.69.

Imperial Holdings was down 1.71% to R191.55 and Bidvest 0.67% to R167.71.

Retail group Steinhoff was off 1.37% to R64.75 and Truworths 2% to R80.85.

AVI fell 0.22% to R97.33‚ despite earlier reporting a 9.4% rise in full-year headline earnings per share.

Clover slumped 5.46% to R14.02, ahead of the release of its results for the year to end-June on Tuesday. The branded beverages and food group warned in a trading statement in August that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be between 50% and 65% lower than the previous period, due to drought conditions and currency volatility.

Rhodes Food Group dropped 5.19% to R19.

Comair was off 1.74% to R5.65, ahead of the release of its final results on Tuesday. The British Airways franchisee and operator of airline Kulula said in August it expected HEPS to be between 85% and 104% higher, largely due to nonrecurring losses on oil hedges during the period.

Ascendis Health was up 2.14% to R21.50, ahead of the release of its full-year results to June on Tuesday. The company declared a total dividend of 21.5c, and normalised HEPS of 121c, in the 2016 financial year.

Mining equipment group Master Drilling was little changed at R14.90, ahead of its interim results for the half year to June on Tuesday, having declared a profit after tax margin of 18% in the previous comparative period.

The Dow surged at its opening on Monday, surpassing 22,000 points, amid risk-on trade and the downgrading of storm Irma, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.97% and the Nasdaq 0.99%. At the same time European markets were higher, with the DAX 30 having gained 1.42%, the CAC 30 1.27% and the FTSE 100 0.41%.

At 5.34pm gold had lost 0.91% to $1,333.30 an ounce and platinum 0.51% to $997.35.