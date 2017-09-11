JSE rises in line with world markets

The JSE pushed higher on Monday, riding on positive global market momentum.

But a relatively stronger rand kept overall gains in check, with the all share up 0.5% to 56,001.20 points by lunchtime.

Global investors appeared generally confident about dipping into share markets, after North Korea decided against conducting further missile or nuclear tests at the weekend, as had been feared.

"Risk appetite is back on, it seems," said Vasilis Girasis, a trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers. He added that markets were looking to see the next move in the dollar.

Naspers featured among the bigger gainers on the top 40, rebounding after two weeks of apparent consolidation in its share price; Naspers is by far the best performer among blue-chip stocks so far in 2017.

Naspers led the industrial sector, supported by Mediclinic International and Clicks.

But as investor sentiment improved, perceived traditional safe-haven assets such as gold suffered, translating into sizable losses for gold shares on the JSE.

The gold price climbed down from its 11-month high of $1,357.47 per ounce, though a recovery in the dollar also weighed on commodity prices in general.

Platinum shares were also weaker despite a slightly higher platinum price.

In Europe, leading stock markets were stronger at midday, by between 0.69% and 1.21%.

On the JSE, Naspers was up 2.54% to R2,936.67 and Mediclinic 2.07% to R129.

AngloGold Ashanti dropped 3.41% to R132.94, Gold Fields 2.88% to R57.28 and Harmony Gold 3.48% to R25.80.

Impala Platinum lost 1.73% to R40.28 and Northam 3.3% to R48.98.

Food producer Rhodes was off 4.69% to R19.10 but AVI rose 1.29% to R98.80, after it earlier reported a 9.4% rise in full-year headline earnings per share.

Packaging group Mpact was 3.88% lower at R24.51.