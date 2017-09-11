JSE may be able to take its cue from firmer Asian markets on Monday

The JSE ended weaker on Friday, putting in its fourth lower close of the week; Thursday was the only day it ended with a gain.

Risk aversion was strong last week, on nervousness about a possible North Korean missile test and as Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean and headed for the US, but the dollar, as well as Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE, were stronger on Monday morning, though caution over Irma remained.

In local company news, consumer brands group AVI’s full-year results were out early on Monday. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 9.4% and operating profit was up 10.7% on a revenue gain of 8.2%.

The main piece of local economic news this week is the current account data in the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin for the second quarter, out on Thursday. The deficit is expected to have narrowed.

In the first quarter it widened to 2.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), from 1.7% in the final quarter of 2016, but was still small compared with some readings seen in recent years, when the deficit has on occasion exceeded 6%.

On Wednesday, retail trade sales data for July is due from Statistics SA, with consumer spending expected to have held up — a positive sign for the economy at the start of the third quarter, after last week’s mining and manufacturing production data came in worse than expected.

The FNB/BER business confidence index is also due on Wednesday. Recent readings have been lacklustre, and even business grouping Sacci’s index of business confidence, which had for some months been more upbeat than the Bureau for Economic Research index — turned negative in the latest reading, released last week.