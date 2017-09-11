The JSE opened higher on Monday, as risk-on sentiment entered the market after North Korea did not undertake any further missile or nuclear tests at the weekend, as feared.

The path of destruction created by Hurricane Irma through the Caribbean is also being watched, but a westward shift of one of the most powerful hurricanes on record has brought some relief.

Analysts said risk-off sentiment had unwound after North Korea’s anniversary celebrations passed without incident.

According to Dow Jones Newswires‚ US stock futures suggested a higher open on Wall Street‚ but reinsurance companies would be closely watched, as data on the extent of the financial damage of the hurricane was expected on Monday.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said the JSE could enjoy an improved tone as a pickup in US futures, upbeat trading in Asian markets, a slightly weaker rand and very short-term technical factors created momentum.

The local focus this week is on the current account data in the Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin for the second quarter‚ out on Thursday. The deficit is expected to have narrowed.

At 9.30am the all share was up 0.41% at 55,953.8 points and the top 40 was up 0.53%.

Industrials had added 0.71% and financials 0.28%.

The gold index had fallen 3.28%, the platinum index was off 2.03% and general retailers were down 0.53%.

Diversified miner Anglo American had gained 0.85% to R236.71 and Glencore 0.69% to R62.35.

Sibanye Gold had lost 3.25% to R18.47, Harmony 3.25% to R25.86, Gold Fields 3.34% to R57.01 and AngloGold Ashanti 3.51% to R132.80.

Rand hedges were higher: Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.62% to R1,583.83, British American Tobacco 0.59% to R841.04 and Richemont 0.51% to R119.39.

Naspers was up 1.89% to R2,917.97.

Impala Platinum was off 2.42% to R40 and Northam 1.97% to R49.65.

In financials, Old Mutual had gained 1.23% to R34.60 while MMI Holdings was off 0.91% to R19.62.

Food producer AVI wax down 0.55% to RR97, after it earlier reported a 9.4% rise in full-year headline earnings per share to R5.08‚ which was in line with its recent guidance.

European markets were firmer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.42%, the CAC 40 0.74% and the DAX 0.68%.