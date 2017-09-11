Gold falls from one-year high as its safe-haven appeal loses its shine

Bengaluru — Gold fell early on Monday after hitting its highest level in more than a year in the previous session, as the dollar recovered from last week’s lows and as a lack of geopolitical developments dented safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,337.61/oz by 3.57am GMT. It rose to $1,357.54 on September 8, the highest since August 16 2016.

US gold futures for December delivery were also down 0.7% at $1,341.70/oz.

"The major determinant of gold last week was actually geopolitical tensions, but over the weekend, we did not see any crisis triggering event so we’re going to have less chances for gold prices in the upward direction," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

The US dollar won a reprieve from risk aversion on Monday and pulled away from last week’s two-and-a-half-year low after North Korea held a party at the weekend rather than launch another missile.

"I would go long on the dollar for one week or so, but not for too long because the major determinants, the geopolitical tensions, are still with us and the slowing of interest rate hikes and other tightening measures are going to be with us as well," To said.

Federal Reserve policy makers are expected to discuss balance sheet shrinkage at their next meet from September 19-20 in Washington and are widely expected keep interest rates unchanged.

It is too soon to predict when the Fed should next raise rates as it continues to tighten policy, given "cross currents" in the economy and markets, New York Fed president William Dudley said on Friday. Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Spot gold could break a support at $1,332/oz and fall more to the next support at $1,317, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Speculators raised their net long position in Comex gold for the eighth consecutive week to the highest in nearly a year in the week to September 5. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 834.50 tonnes on Friday.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.5% to $17.84/oz after touching its highest since April in the previous session.

Platinum was down 0.7% at $997.75/oz while palladium was 0.4% higher at $938.22/oz.

