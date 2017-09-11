Bonds weaken on profit-taking

South African bonds were weaker on Monday morning on profit-taking following sharp gains recorded last week on a firmer rand.

This followed on the European Central Bank’s decision last week to keep rates unchanged, but open the door for the unwinding of its inflated balance sheet later in the year.

Local bonds rallied to levels last seen in June on Friday but were unable to hold onto their gains at the end of the session, on concern about possible North Korean missile tests at the weekend — which did not materialise.

At 9.07am on Monday, the R186 government bond R186 was bid at 8.445% from Friday’s 8.38%.

The rand firmed to R12.75/$ last week and was trading at R12.9263 on Monday morning.

Sasfin fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema said the benchmark bond traded down to 8.33% in Friday’s early session before relinquishing gains to settle at 8.38% by the close, in fairly decent volumes.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordhon Kerr said that the strength seen in bonds on Friday was a function of investors taking long positions before the weekend.