Bonds weaken as US treasuries price in stable US interest-rate scenario

US treasury yields were higher on the firmer dollar as the market continued to price in the dovish tone set by the US Federal Reserve.

"We have seen the US 10-year yield fall quite sharply back down to almost 2%, now at 2.10%, thanks to the US storm damage and fears of more aggression from North Korea, causing some risk aversion among investors," said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen.

Risk aversion is seen when investors switch out of instruments such as equities, into cash and bonds.

The US treasury yield is now back to where it was before President Donald Trump was elected in early November 2016, from a high of 2.61% in March.

Even the 10-year German bund yield had almost halved, to 0.31% from its high in July of 0.61%, despite expectations that the European Central Bank would soon be cutting back (tapering) its €60bn monthly purchases of European bonds, perhaps to between €20bn and 40bn, Hansen said.

At 3.32pm the yield on the R186 was at 8.445% from 8.38% and the R207 was at 7.13% from 7.065%.

The rand was at R12.9227 from R12.9651 and the euro at $1.1979 from $1.2019.

The likelihood of a September increase by the Fed’s federal open market committee had diminished substantially, with US 10-year treasury yields delivering a remarkable performance as "they probed down" towards the 2.05% level, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

Local bonds were also kept under pressure amid speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle amid the ANC’s confirmation that presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would be sworn in as an MP in Parliament this week.

A research report from Credit Suisse dated end-August stated that Dlamini-Zuma had a 58% chance of being elected ANC president in December, if the voting pattern among ANC members at the 2012 conference was repeated. Likely rival Cyril Ramaphosa would then get 42% of the vote.

However, if the voting pattern of the past did not hold, Ramaphosa could get 56% and be elected ANC president, Credit Suisse said.