South African futures track weaker JSE and subdued global equity markets

South African futures tracked the JSE on Friday, while US equity markets wobbled over North Korean tensions and more hurricanes on the way.

US stocks opened modestly lower on Friday, as investors assumed a cautious stance ahead of a Hurricane Irma making landfall in Florida, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Global markets were also subdued ahead of a possible missile launch from North Korea at the weekend, an issue that weighed on sentiment throughout the week. North Korea could also dominate sentiment next week, which will see a scheduled vote of the UN Security Council on deeper sanctions on Monday, which is likely to provoke an angry response from Pyongyang, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

Data releases next week include SA’s current account deficit for July and retail sales for July. The current account deficit is forecast to have narrowed to 1.7% of GDP in the second quarter, from 2.1% in the first; while retail sales for July are forecast to reflect growth of 2.7% year on year compared to 2.9% from June, said Kaplan.

The all share closed 0.27% lower at 55‚724.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.32%.

Resources shed 1.03%‚ food and drug retailers 0.37%‚ banks 0.25% and industrials 0.16%.

The platinum index gained 0.57%‚ property 0.36% and general retailers 0.18%.

The all share ended the week 1.4% lower.

At 5.40pm, gold had shed 0.21% to $1,346.24 an ounce and platinum 0.68% to $1,009.97%

Brent crude off 0.62% at R54.16.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.46% to 49,150 points. It was down 1.37% for the week. The number of contracts traded was 16,612 from Thursday’s 24,505.