Markets

Rand looks set to end the week with a gain

The local currency has drawn strength from the bond market, but offshore developments have been the prime driver

08 September 2017 - 10:28 Andries Mahlangu
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand held steady on Friday morning, but still set for a stronger close to a week dominated by offshore developments.

The local currency has gained at least 1% against the dollar so far this week, on track to log its fourth weekly gain.

TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said the currency’s gains were a function of SA’s bonds again becoming flavour of the moment, "as foreigners have a keen interest in the yield they offer", amid "considerable dollar weakness".

The rand showed little reaction to European Central Bank president Mario Draghi’s remarks on Thursday, suggesting that the ECB could announce plans in October to taper its stimulus programme.

As a result, the euro strengthened to the dollar, but some of the leading benchmark government bond yields dropped, suggesting a level of uncertainty in the market about the future monetary policy in the euro area.

Pearce said tapering the stimulus programme in the eurozone would be rand-negative, as it meant monetary policy would tighten.

At 9.21am, the rand was at R12.7947 to the dollar from R12.7980, at R15.4331 to the euro from R15.3813, and at R16.8107 from R16.7657 to the pound.

The euro was at $1.2062 from $1.1202

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE registers first positive close ...
Markets
2.
Gold hits one-year peak as dollar drops on US ...
Markets
3.
Euro soars as ECB begins scaling back stimulus
Markets
4.
Rand fails to keep up with euro’s gains
Markets
5.
SA joins junk-rated economies in flurry of bond ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.