The rand extended earlier losses to the euro on Friday afternoon, as jitters over the stand-off on the Korean peninsula soured the mood in global markets.

Risk aversion started creeping back into the markets on Friday, as traders prepared for what could be another troubling weekend in the ongoing tension between the US and North Korea, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Saturday marks the 69th anniversary of North Korea’s establishment, with the expectation the isolated country will use the occasion to demonstrate its military capabilities.

The euro‚ which the rand usually tracks‚ remained above $1.20‚ helped by a weak dollar due to US political uncertainty‚ concern about North Korea sparking risk aversion, and worries about potential devastation from Hurricane Irma‚ reported Dow Jones Newswires.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept monetary policy in the eurozone unchanged, but comments that a decision on tapering its stimulus may be forthcoming in October boosted the euro, analysts said.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the dollar had come under significant pressure once again, trading at its weakest level in more than two years, in intraday trade.

"This move has been rapid, probably too much so, and faces a potential pullback, as was the case the last time the market got to these levels back in August," said Cairns.

At 3.30pm‚ the rand was at R12.8733 to the dollar from R12.7980‚ at R15.5115 to the euro from R15.3813‚ and at R16.9979 to the pound from R16.7657

The euro was at $1.2048 from $1.2020.