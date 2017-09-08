Oil prices steady after pronounced rises this week

London — Oil prices steadied on Friday after almost a week of sharp rises as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms in a century, drove towards Florida after tearing through the Caribbean.

Irma is the second major hurricane to approach the US in two weeks and has already killed 14, flattening whole islands. Its predecessor, Harvey, shut a quarter of US refineries and 8% of US oil production.

"Hurricanes can have a lasting effect on refinery and industry demand," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"The impact of the forces of nature on US oil production should not be overestimated — nor should their impact on demand be underestimated."

Brent crude was up five US cents at $54.54 a barrel by 9am GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since April at $54.80. US light crude oil was 30c lower at $48.79 barrel.

Brent found some support from news that Saudi Arabia will cut crude oil allocations to its customers worldwide in October by 350,000 barrels per day.

US crude fell as a result of low refining activity following Harvey, which sharply reduced demand for crude oil, refining’s lifeblood, traders said.

Harvey’s impact was also felt in oil production. US oil output fell by almost 8%, from 9.5-million barrels per day to 8.8-millions barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). But the slowdown in refining and output should be temporary.

"Most refineries are restarting and we expect a near-full recovery by month-end," US investment bank Jefferies said.

Port and refinery closures along the Gulf coast and harsh sea conditions in the Caribbean have also affected shipping.

"Imports [of oil] to the US Gulf Coast fell to levels not seen since the 1990s," ANZ bank said.

It will take weeks for the US petroleum industry to return to full capacity, analysts say.

Hurricane Irma hit the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Friday, heading for Cuba and the Bahamas. It was predicted to reach Florida by Saturday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Irma was a category 5 hurricane, with wind speeds of 260-295km/h).

On Irma’s heels, Hurricane Jose is heading for the Caribbean Leeward islands, which have just been devastated by Irma, with wind speeds of 195km/h).

Reuters