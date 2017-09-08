Mixed signals for JSE at the end of a rough week

The JSE posted its first gain for the week on Thursday.

Global markets are sending conflicting signals for the JSE on Friday morning. Asian share markets were mixed, with the overall trend in the region higher on strong trade data from China, but some markets fell: Tokyo was knocked by a stronger yen, and Seoul by jitters over the possibility of North Korean missile tests this weekend.

Dow Jones Newswires said European markets were expected to drift weaker on Friday.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) silence on whether and when it will begin cutting back its stimulus programme boosted bourses and the euro, and knocked the dollar on Thursday, while the mood on Wall Street overnight was tentative, with hurricane season expected to knock third-quarter economic growth.

The rand was weaker on Thursday, despite the euro’s gains on ECB president Mario Draghi’s comments.

JSE indices that were knocked earlier in the week rebounded on Thursday, including banks, financials and industrials. Rand hedge shares such as British American Tobacco benefited from the rand’s weakness.

In local company news on Friday, African Oxygen is expected to release interim results.

It said in a trading statement on August 18 that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 20% and 33% from the previous corresponding period.

It attributed the rise largely to an "increase in volumes in most areas of the business and improved operational efficiencies, together with an increase in interest earned".