JSE remains weaker in line with global markets

The JSE stayed weaker at lunchtime on Friday, but was off the day’s worst level.

The all share index was off 0.12% to 55,810.80 points soon after midday, but gold and platinum shares rose after a weaker dollar boosted commodity prices.

The gold price rallied through $1,350/oz for the first time in a year, boosted in part by apparent safe-haven buying heading into the weekend.

"Risk aversion is creeping back into the markets … as traders prepare for what could be another troubling weekend in the ongoing stand-off between the US and North Korea," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

On Saturday‚ North Korea will observe the anniversary of its 1948 founding, and has generally used the occasion to demonstrate its military capabilities.

Threats of a military conflict on the Korean peninsula have had a negative effect on global markets on a number of occasions.

In Europe, sentiment was generally weaker at midday, following a mixed session in Asia.

Among stocks on the JSE, resources giant BHP lost 1.1% to R242.65 and Exxaro Resources 1.85% to R124.15.

Gold miners rose, with AngloGold Ashanti gaining 3.05% to R141.69 and Harmony Gold 2.32% to R27.34.

Impala Platinum was up 1.95% to R41.29 as the platinum price extended its recent gains to $1,008.75/oz. Royal Bafokeng Platinum added 1.95% to R41.29.

Retailers were mixed, with TFG losing 1.87% to R142.04 but Steinhoff gained 1.59% to R65.02.

PPC improved 2.58% to R6.36.