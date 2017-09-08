JSE all share closes weaker on risk-off sentiment ahead of Korean anniversary

The JSE closed weaker on Friday on renewed geopolitical concern about possible developments on the Korean peninsula over the weekend, as North Korea observes the anniversary of its 1948 founding.

North Korea has generally used these anniversaries to demonstrate its military capabilities. Threats of a military conflict among the two Koreas have had a negative effect on global markets over the past few months.

A weaker rand in later trade on Friday failed to lift industrials, but miners recorded marginal gains as the firmer bias in the currency dissipated following gains on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) supposedly dovish talk on Thursday.

Market sentiment has been dominated by the weaker dollar on a barrage of bad news, ranging from hurricanes bringing havoc to the Caribbean, dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials — which led to diminishing expectations of US interest-rate increases, and North Korean tension.

"Gold has surged to above $1,350 an ounce, as many fear another North Korean missile launch this weekend. This was the third straight week of gains for the yellow metal," said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

Gold was last down 0.20% to $1.346.52 an ounce, with Brent crude 0.60% lower at $54.16 a barrel.

Risk-off sentiment dominated trading on Friday, with European markets mostly flat. The Dow was 0.08% higher at the JSE’s close.

The markets were still digesting conflicting signals from the ECB meeting on Thursday. The bank’s governing council did not make any policy changes at its September meeting but said that changes to its stimulus programme would likely be announced at the next meeting, in October.

In the initial statement, ECB president Mario Draghi acknowledged that the recent exchange rate volatility was a source of uncertainty and required monitoring, Barclays Research analysts said. The ECB could thus delay the increase in the negative deposit rate should the euro appreciate further in the coming months.

The euro held up above $1.20 in afternoon trade but the rand retreated to R12.89 to the dollar after reaching R12.7596 earlier.

The all share closed 0.27% lower at 55,724.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.32%. Resources shed 1.03%, food and drug retailers 0.37%, banks 0.25%, and industrials 0.16%. The platinum index gained 0.57%, property 0.36% and general retailers 0.18%.

The all share ended the week 1.4% lower but is still up 10.01% this year.

Anglo American closed 2% lower at R234.71.

British American Tobacco added 1.17% to R836.13.

Standard Bank lost 1.57% to R163.14, but FirstRand added 0.55% to R54.90. Capitec closed 2.36% higher at a record R912.05.

Among financials, MMI Holdings shed 1.74% to R19.80.

African Rainbow Capital gained 1.2% to R8.40, on its second day of trading.

Steinhoff rebounded 2.58% to R65.65 as Shoprite shed 0.12% to R214.75. TFG shed 1.9% to R142.

Among property stocks, Sirius rose 1.93% to R10.57, Capital & Counties 1.06% to R45.69 and MAS Real Estate 2.12% to R26.50.

Naspers dropped 0.83% to R2,863.84.

Gas and welding products group African Oxygen closed 0.28% higher at R21.40. It earlier reported a 22% rise in first-half headline earnings per share to 93.3c, which was at the lower end of its recent guidance.

Sappi added 1.06% to R83.79.