Gold posts a 2017 record as weak jobs data push dollar lower

Bengaluru — Gold hit its highest in a year on Friday as the dollar sagged after weaker than expected US jobs data and as festering tension over North Korea stoked safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,353.12 at 4.20am GMT, after earlier marking its strongest level since August last year.

It was up 2% for the week, on track for a third weekly gain.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.6% at $1,358.

"Lingering North Korean tensions and a general dollar sell-off propelled gold to new 2017-highs overnight. Gold continues breathing thin air at these rarified levels with the next technical target at $1,375," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

The dollar index was down 0.5% at 91.204 against a basket of six major currencies on Friday, after earlier touching its lowest since January 2015.

The greenback was under pressure as long-dated Treasury yields fell to 10-month lows, with US jobless claims data and worries about the impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey on the world’s largest economy prompting demand for government debt.

"Looking at the hurricanes, the damage is expected to be huge and because of that safe-haven flows into gold, the yen and Treasuries have been seen of late," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.

"The very strong yellow metal price is due to safe-haven flows. Some of the gold-strength is very much due to the ongoing North Korean tensions as well. The risk for intensified conflicts is there," Gan said.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would prefer not to use military action against North Korea to counter its nuclear and missile threat — but that if he did, it would be a "very sad day" for the Pyongyang leadership.

"Gold prices rallied as weaker than expected economic data provided some doubt as to the next rate hike by the Federal Reserve," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes wrote in a note.

The US Federal Reserve should continue gradually raising US interest rates given low inflation should rebound, New York Fed president William Dudley said. Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push up bond yields, putting pressure on gold by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold may break resistance at $1,350/oz and rise more to the next resistance level at $1,358, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, silver climbed 0.5% to $18.17/oz.

Palladium added 0.6% to $961/oz and platinum gained 0.5% to $1,020.50.oz.

