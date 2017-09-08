Dollar slumps to near lowest levels as euro rally continues

New York —The dollar slumped near its lowest levels in more than two-and-a-half years on Friday as the euro continued to shine after European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi’s suggestion that the ECB may begin tapering its massive stimulus programme this fall.

Meanwhile, gold retreated after touching a one-year high on lowered expectations of a December interest-rate hike in the US. Stubbornly weak inflation continues to surprise Federal Reserve policymakers. In a speech on Thursday, New York Fed president William Dudley did not repeat an assertion from three weeks ago that he expects to raise rates once more this year.

Also putting a damper on the dollar and lowering the chances of another rate hike was an agreement in congress to push US debt ceiling talks three months down the road to December, coinciding with the Fed’s policy meeting.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar fell 0.37%. It touched a low of 91.011, its weakest level since January 2015.

The safe-haven Japanese yen also strengthened 0.63% to ¥107.79 to the dollar, and the euro rose 0.08% to $1.2031.

Draghi referred several times on Thursday to the euro’s strength, and said it was the main reason for a cut in the bank’s 2018-19 inflation forecasts. He also indicated any winding down of its massive stimulus programme was likely to be slow. The comments did little to deter euro bulls, however, and a Reuters report that central bank officials were in broad agreement that their next step would be to reduce their bond purchases also supported the currency.

The ECB "left the mystery out there" with regard to tapering, said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "It creates a feeding frenzy, and the momentum that was [in the euro] gets accelerated."

Oil fell, with Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms in a century, racing towards Florida after tearing through the Caribbean. Irma is the second major storm to approach the US in two weeks after Hurricane Harvey shut a quarter of US refineries and 8% of US oil production.

US crude fell 1.87% to $48.17 a barrel and Brent was last at $54.09, down 0.73% on the day.

Economists have said Harvey could weigh on US economic growth in the third quarter.

Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,345.91 an ounce, tipping off of the one-year high it hit earlier on Friday.

US shares ticked higher, but investors were increasingly shifting focus to the hurricanes and worries that Pyongyang could launch another missile test on Saturday, North Korea’s founding day, keeping risk appetite in check going into the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.51 points, or 0.2%, to 21,827.29; the S&P 500 gained 0.8 points, or 0.03%, to 2,465.9; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.89 points, or 0.19%, to 6,385.98. Stocks elsewhere were slightly higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.16% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.11%.

The US 10-year Treasury yield fell to a 10-month low of 2.016% but then rose, with the benchmark notes last falling 3/32 in price to yield 2.0715%.

Reuters