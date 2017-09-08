Bonds trade firmer, despite weaker rand

South African bonds retained their firmer bias shortly before midday on Friday morning, as markets watched North Korea amid a weak dollar environment.

Bonds had also been supported by disappointing local data this week, with mining and manufacturing coming in lower than expected, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts. This performance, coupled with tepid domestic demand and inefficiencies embedded in the economy, suggested an environment that would be supportive for bonds, the analysts said.

Market focus is also on North Korea, which may precipitate a spike in risk-off sentiment, due to the celebration of the establishment of the country in 1948 on Saturday.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, remained comfortable above $1.20, helped by a weak dollar due to US political uncertainties, concerns about North Korea

sparking risk aversion and worries about potential devastation from Hurricane Irma, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said 8.36% was an important level for bonds to break through to keep momentum going, and given the strong run by local recently, it would need another big event to send rates lower from that level.

At 11.30am the R186 benchmark government bond was bid at 8.365% from Thursday’s 8.41% and the R207 at 7.055% from 7.08%.

The rand was at R12.8335 to the dollar from R12.798.