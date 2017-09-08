Bonds hold up despite rand rally losing steam

South African bonds remained well supported on Friday afternoon despite a material drop in the value of the rand.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond dipped to its lowest point since March, supported in part by foreign inflows.

The support for the local bond market comes amid fading prospects for an increase in interest rates in the US. A rise in US rates has the potential to divert flows from emerging markets such as SA.

The dollar has taken strain as a result, in line with a declining yield on the benchmark US treasury note, which hovered at 2.0584%, from highs 2.5766% in March.

Markets are also keeping a watchful eye on North Korea, which is set to observe the anniversary of its 1948 founding at the weekend.

The reclusive state has generally used the occasion to demonstrate its military capabilities.

The anniversary comes amid increased tension between North Korea and the US in particular, which is threatening to escalate to a military confrontation.

On Monday, North Korea confirmed that it conducted a nuclear weapons test, an exercise that drew criticism from the international community.

At 3.37pm the R186 benchmark government bond was bid at 8.38% from Thursday’s 8.41%.

The rand was at R12.8753 to the dollar from R12.7980%.