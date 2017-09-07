Rand weakens slightly after disappointing mining data

The rand extended earlier losses against major currencies shortly before midday on Thursday, after Statistics SA reported mining production increased by 0.9% year on year in July — far less than expected.

An increase was expected as higher commodity prices should have catalysed growth in the mining sector; a consensus poll from Bloomberg forecast year-on-year growth of 2%.

Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 0.1% in the three months ended July compared with the previous three months. Platinum group metals and iron ore production decreased 5%, offsetting gains in other metals.

Caution prevails ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, although consensus is that policy makers will not announce tapering of its monetary stimulus measures. Focus will also be on whether ECB president Mario Draghi makes any significant comments on the strength of the euro, which has gained about 12% to the dollar so far this year.

The ECB decision and commentary on Thursday was unlikely to meaningfully alter the yield environment, said Momentum SP Reid analysts.

In the US, an agreement between President Donald Trump and the Democrats to push out the debt ceiling was a relief for all markets, although not much reaction has yet been seen, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

At 11.38am, the rand was at R12.853 to the dollar from R12.7887, at R15.3897 to the euro from R15.2407, and at R16.7915 from R16.6778 to the pound.

The euro was at $1.1972 from $1.1918.