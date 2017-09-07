Markets

Rand steadies at stronger levels as focus shifts to ECB

07 September 2017 - 10:25 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
The rand held steady at much stronger levels on Thursday morning, partly due to broad weakness in the dollar.

"Markets no longer view another [interest] hike [in the US] in 2017 as likely," said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"Some investors believe the Fed is done tightening."

This scenario played out favourably for the rand, which strengthened to its best level to dollar since mid-June, suggesting that the search for better yield was in play.

The outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting in the afternoon could provide short-term direction for the rand.

But markets appeared uncertain about how ECB chief Mario Draghi would handle the expectation regarding its future monetary policy outlook.

At 9.13am, the rand was at R12.7897 to the dollar from R12.7887, at R15.2700 to the euro from R15.2407 and at R16.6818 from R16.6778.

The euro was at $1.1939 from $1.1918.

