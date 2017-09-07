Oil futures ease after Harvey, but Irma casts doubt over recovery

New York — Oil futures eased on Thursday on a slightly bigger-than-expected US crude inventory build as the restart of US refiners after Hurricane Harvey was being countered by the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US weekly crude stocks increased 4.6-million barrels last week, topping analysts forecast of a 4.0-million barrel build in a Reuters poll. Reflecting the impact of Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast on August 25, the EIA said US oil refinery utilisation rates slumped 16.9 percentage points to 79.7% last week, the lowest rate since 2010.

US Gulf Coast utilisation rates dropped to 63.4%, the lowest rates since the EIA began collecting the data in 2010. "Refinery runs were cut as the storm approached; I expect this trend will continue in next week’s stats which will reflect the full storm impact on Texas Gulf Coast refining," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Brent crude futures were down 16c, or 0.3%, at $54.04 a barrel by 3.33pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 20c, or 0.4%, at $48.a per barrel.

Before EIA released the inventory data, Brent was down 0.1% and WTI was up 0.4%. US Gulf Coast facilities were slowly recovering from the devastating effects of Harvey, which hammered Louisiana and Texas almost two weeks ago, shutting key infrastructure in the heart of the US oil and natural gas industry.

As of Wednesday, about 3.8-million barrels of daily refining capacity, or 20% of the US total, was shut in, though a number of refineries and petroleum-handling ports were restarting. US refiner Valero’s five refineries located on the Texas Gulf Coast are in the process of ramping back up, CEO Joe Gorder said on Thursday.

At the same time, prices were weighed down by fears that Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean could interrupt crude shipments in and out of the US. In the week after Harvey hit, US crude exports dropped 749,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 153,000 bpd.

Irma hit Caribbean islands overnight with wind speeds up to 295km/h and was heading for Florida, where fuel shortages were reported as retailers struggled to keep up with demand from customers filling tanks ahead of the storm’s landfall, expected this weekend.

Another Atlantic storm, Jose, is following on Irma’s heels and is expected to gain in strength and intensify into a major hurricane by Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Centre. Yet another hurricane, Katia, is in the Gulf of Mexico. "Demand may continue to be distorted as multiple hurricanes make their way across the Caribbean," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda.

