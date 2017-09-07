MARKET WRAP: JSE registers first positive close this week

The JSE reversed earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, buoyed by global equity markets, which gained on revised growth prospects for the eurozone economy.

In late trade, the euro leapt against the dollar, and the JSE gained, after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi left the bank’s bond-buying programme unchanged. While revising growth forecasts upwards, Draghi failed to provide details on when the bank would start reducing its stimulus.

The prospects of longer-than-expected liquidity in global markets was, however, offset by gloomy local data, which underlined the extent to which SA’s growth outlook is diverging from that of the rest of the world.

Local data was disappointing, with both mining production numbers and manufacturing data for July coming in weaker than expected. While mining production has shown some improvement this year compared to 2016, it comes off a low base. Without this statistical distortion, mining production would have contracted this year, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

The all share closed 0.72% higher at 55‚878.2 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.83%.

Banks gained 1.04%‚ industrials 0.92%‚ resources 0.63%‚ financials 0.42%, and food and drug retailers 0.37%.

The platinum shed 0.38% and property 0.05%.

Sasol gained 1.29% to R390.96.

British American Tobacco jumped 2.21% to R826.43.

FirstRand gained 0.28% to R54.60 after earlier reporting earnings rose 7% for the year to end-June.

Standard Bank added 1.52% to R165.75 and Capitec 1.98% to R891.03.

Sanlam was 1.21% lower at R67.71 after earlier reporting lacklustre earnings growth for the half-year to end June.

Discovery added 1.35% to R144.53.

Steinhoff rose 1.27% to R64 and Shoprite 0.69% to R215.

Among property stocks, Resilient added 0.29% to R127.11.

Naspers gained 0.59% to R2‚887.87.

Clover dropped 5.12% to R14.81‚ after warning the market annual earnings were set to drop by 65% to 67% — worse than the 50% and 65% fall flagged in late May.

Spur shed 1.37% to R28.80. The group earlier reported headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell 8.3% for the year to end-June.

At 5.40pm, gold had gained 0.97% to $1‚347.05 an ounce and platinum 1.14% to $1‚012.52.

Brent crude off 0.13% at R54.07.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was up 1.13% to 49‚490 points. The number of contracts traded was 24‚505 from Wednesday’s 27,308.