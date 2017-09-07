JSE reverses course to close higher on supposedly dovish ECB

In a sharp turnaround, the JSE all share closed firmer on Thursday as banks and industrials gained in risk-on trade after the European Central Bank (ECB) failed to provide further detail on the unwinding of its stimulus programme.

The negative sentiment prevalent in intraday JSE trade gave way to support for those sectors which were hit hard earlier in the week, as risk-on sentiment gained traction. It was the all share’s first positive close this week.

The market shrugged off disappointing local data, with both mining production numbers and manufacturing data for July coming in weaker than expected, with the main focus falling on the eurozone.

The ECB kept rates unchanged, as expected, with president Mario Draghi indicating further detail on the unwinding of its balance sheet could be forthcoming in October or December.

The euro immediately gained 1% against the dollar, crossing the $1.20 level again, for the first time since August 29. US treasuries and the yen also gained, with the yield on the 10-year US bond jumping to 2.0872% from 2.1047%.

Analysts said the market was not fooled by Draghi’s comments.

"The problem the ECB faces is, in not talking about tapering, or, more importantly, suggesting that the programme could be extended as it is beyond the end of the year, they are effectively confirming that tapering will happen," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The market was not pricing in any ECB interest-rate increases until 2019, Barclays Research analysts said. "However, our view is that, as part of the normalisation of nonconventional policies, negative rates will be gradually moved towards zero, likely starting in 2018."

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close, after closing higher on Wednesday following President Donald Trump’s deal with the Democrats in Congress on increasing the debt ceiling, thereby bypassing the Republicans.

US treasuries were firmer on renewed market views that a more dovish stance by the US Federal Reserve was in the offing following the resignation of Stanley Fischer as the vice-chairperson of the Fed.

European equity markets climbed on the ECB news, with the FTSE 100 last up 0.72%, the CAC 40 0.44% and the DAX 30 0.90%.

Resources and gold stocks turned around on the softer dollar with the weaker bias in the rand towards the close supporting miners. The gold price was up 0.95% to $1,347.17 an ounce, its highest level in two years.

The local market also kept an eye on corporate earnings, with FirstRand and Sanlam paring earlier losses on what were essentially flat numbers, with both companies warning about challenges ahead.

The all share closed 0.72% higher at 55,878.2 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.83%. Banks gained 1.04%, industrials 0.92%, resources 0.63%, financials 0.42% and food and drug retailers 0.37%. The platinum index shed 0.38% and property 0.05%.

After trading 1.35% lower in the morning Anglo American closed 0.90% higher at R239.50.

Sasol gained 1.29% to R390.96.

African Rainbow Minerals lost 0.40% to R111.55. It earlier reported headline earnings increased by 204% to R3.2bn for the year to June.

British American Tobacco jumped 2.21% to R826.43.

FirstRand gained 0.28% to R54.60 after earlier reporting that earnings rose 7% for the year to end-June.

Standard Bank added 1.52% to R165.75 and Capitec 1.98% to R891.03.

Sanlam was 1.21% lower at R67.71 after earlier reporting lacklustre earnings growth for the half-year to end-June. The net gain from financial services increased was 1% (up 5% in constant currency).

African Rainbow Capital closed at R8.30 in thin volumes on its debut trading day. The shares were priced at R8.50 each ahead of Thursday’s listing.

MMI Holdings was up 0.75% to R20.15, after reporting on Wednesday that diluted core headline earnings were R3.2bn for the year to June, unchanged from the year-earlier period.

Discovery added 1.35% to R144.53.

Steinhoff rose 1.27% to R64 and Shoprite 0.69% to R215.

Among property stocks, Resilient added 0.29% to R127.11.

Vodacom rose 0.86% to R165.70, following a 7.86% slump on Wednesday, after parent company Vodafone sold some of its stake in the group. The sale was done so that Vodacom could meet its 20% minimum free float requirement on the JSE, following the Safaricom transaction, which had resulted in Vodafone increasing its ownership in Vodacom from 65% to 69.7%.

Naspers gained 0.59% to R2,887.87.

Clover dropped 5.12% to R14.81, after warning the market that annual earnings were set to drop by between 65% and 67% — worse than the 50%-65% fall flagged in late May — as the group faced numerous challenges, including a stronger rand.

Spur shed 1.37% to R28.80. The group earlier reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations fell 8.3% for the year to end-June. The full-year dividend per share was down 5.7% to 132c.

African Oxygen is due to release interim results on Friday. It said in a trading statement on August 18 that it expected HEPS to rise by between 20% and 33% from the previous corresponding period.

It attributed the rise largely to an "increase in volumes in most areas of the business and improved operational efficiencies, together with an increase in interest earned."