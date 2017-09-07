Higher gold price and weaker dollar boost SA’s reserves

SA’s gold and foreign exchange reserves got a boost from the higher gold price and the weaker dollar in August, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

Gold reserves were $152m higher at $5.262bn, and foreign exchange reserves rose $13m to $39.132bn.

Gross reserves were $175m higher at $46.921bn. This followed a $606m fall to $46.746bn in July.

The Bank said the positive effects of the stronger gold price and weaker dollar were "partially offset by foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government".

The balance of foreign currency deposits received (FDR) was again negative, reflecting a net outflow of $7.4bn, an improvement of $37m from July.

FDR balances include the proceeds of the government’s foreign bond issuances and foreign exchange purchases by National Treasury.

The forward position — reflecting outstanding foreign exchange forward transactions — improved by $20m to $3.133bn, and the international liquidity position increased to $42.646bn — up $232m from July.

The gold price rose 2.97% in dollar terms and 2.69% in rand terms during the month.