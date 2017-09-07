Markets

Higher gold price and weaker dollar boost SA’s reserves

07 September 2017 - 08:35 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s gold and foreign exchange reserves got a boost from the higher gold price and the weaker dollar in August, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

Gold reserves were $152m higher at $5.262bn, and foreign exchange reserves rose $13m to $39.132bn.

Gross reserves were $175m higher at $46.921bn. This followed a $606m fall to $46.746bn in July.

The Bank said the positive effects of the stronger gold price and weaker dollar were "partially offset by foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government".

The balance of foreign currency deposits received (FDR) was again negative, reflecting a net outflow of $7.4bn, an improvement of $37m from July.

FDR balances include the proceeds of the government’s foreign bond issuances and foreign exchange purchases by National Treasury.

The forward position — reflecting outstanding foreign exchange forward transactions — improved by $20m to $3.133bn, and the international liquidity position increased to $42.646bn — up $232m from July.

The gold price rose 2.97% in dollar terms and 2.69% in rand terms during the month.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand extends gains as dollar weakens
Markets
2.
JSE slips to two-week low, in line with global ...
Markets
3.
Futures lose ground on weaker JSE and confidence
Markets
4.
Asian refiners enjoy better margins after Harvey, ...
Markets
5.
Gold close to one-year highs due to tension with ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.