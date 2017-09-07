Bonds steady as euro surges on dovish ECB stance

South African bonds were steady in afternoon trade on Thursday as the euro made good gains to the dollar, after European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi refrained from providing further information on the winding down of the bank’s stimulus programme.

The ECB kept rates unchanged, as expected, with Draghi indicating that further detail on the unwinding of its balance sheet could be forthcoming in October or December.

The euro immediately gained 1% against the dollar, crossing the $1.20 level again. US treasuries and the yen also gained, with the yield on the 10-year US bond jumping to 2.0872% from 2.1047%.

The dollar was further under pressure following the resignation of US Federal Reserve vice-chairperson Stanley Fischer.

This strengthened expectations that US President Donald Trump would appoint a new governor for the US Federal Reserve when incumbent Janet Yellen’s position comes up for review in February, sparking a market view that the Fed would follow a more dovish policy.

At 3.30pm the R186 was bid at 8.42% from 8.425% and the R207 was at 7.10% from 7.095%.

The rand was at R12.8298 to the dollar from R12.7887. The euro was at $1.2023 from $1.1918.

Consilium Group analyst Gideon Pimstone said foreign investors were still buying South African bonds, but warned that things could change quickly.

He said the better-than-expected GDP numbers earlier in the week supported the rand and bonds. “This is justified at present although emerging-market debt might be in a bit of a bubble.”

He said the good GDP number helped the perception that the local economy was in a good place, as bonds derived a great deal of their value from this data. “But we need to see a better growth trajectory.”