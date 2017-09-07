Bonds retain firmer bias despite weaker rand

South African bonds were little changed shortly before midday on Thursday, failing to track losses in the local unit.

The rand gave up some of the gains it registered on Wednesday, with market focus squarely fixed on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later on Thursday, analysts said.

Despite geopolitical fears easing, the dollar weakened after the resignation of US Federal Reserve vice-chairperson Stanley Fischer. There was some expectation US President Donald Trump would appoint a dovish replacement, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce.

Later on Thursday, ECB president Mario Draghi could provide details on how the bank will wind down its bond-buying programme, but might also reiterate concerns over the strength of the euro, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Bonds showed no initial reaction to Statistics SA’s release of mining production data for July on Thursday.

Mining production increased 0.9% year-on-year in July after decreasing marginally by 0.8% year-on-year in June, Statistics SA said. A consensus poll by Bloomberg had forecast 2%.

At 11.30 am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.42%% from Wednesday’s 8.425%, and the R207 was at 7.09% from 7.095%.

The rand was at R12.8391 to the dollar from R12.7887.