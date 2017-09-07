Markets

Bonds hold steady in early trade

07 September 2017 - 10:19 Reitumetse Pitso
South African bonds were steady on Thursday morning, while the rand remained at firmer levels.

The rand, which bonds usually track, gained against the dollar on Wednesday, despite disappointing local business confidence data.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said on Wednesday that business confidence in SA had declined to its lowest level since the mid-1980s. The confidence index fell 5.7 index points to 89.6 in August‚ from 95.3 in July.

The rand gained as the dollar wilted after US Federal Reserve vice-chairman Stanley Fischer’s resignation cast some doubt over policy continuity.

Sasfin fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema said the bonds had been able to eke out further gains thanks to the rand’s strength on Wednesday.

Chawasema said that non-residents continued with bond accumulation and the numbers suggested they were more influential than the local clients, from a turnover perspective.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi is expected to provide detail on Thursday on how the bank will wind down its bond-buying programme.

At 9.14am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.420% from Wednesday’s 8.425%

The rand was at R12.7897 to the dollar from R12.7887.

