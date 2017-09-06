Tension on Korean peninsula keeps gold steady

Bengaluru — Gold held steady on Wednesday as heightened geopolitical risks over North Korea and concern about low inflation in the US that could delay another rate increase lent some support.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,337.94/oz by 3.57am GMT, after touching its highest level since September 2016 in the previous session.

US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.1% lower to $1,343.10.

"We’re being driven by headlines and a weaker dollar and not necessarily by fundamental reasons, so I’m a little cautious of these levels," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

"I think headlines regarding the Korean peninsula could cause short-term spikes but it wouldn’t surprise me if gold ran out of a bit of momentum."

A top North Korean diplomat on Tuesday warned that his country was ready to send "more gift packages" to the US as world powers struggled for a response to Pyongyang’s latest nuclear weapons test. The dollar on Wednesday edged down against the yen, getting closer to a recent four-and-a-half-month low, pressured by simmering tension on the Korean peninsula and on comments by a Federal Reserve official about low US inflation.

Fed policy makers signalled caution on weak inflation and a few backed delaying further interest rate increases. Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold could retest resistance at $1,345/oz, a break above which could lead to a gain to the next resistance at $1,350, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"The technical picture is extremely overbought. We could see a correction to the downside, possibly back almost towards the $1,300-1,310 level," Halley said.

"I suspect that people are bullish on gold, but they don’t really want to buy it at these levels. So, I expect any dips to be met with quite a lot of buying now."

Among other precious metals, silver was little changed at $17.88/oz, while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,001.49.

Palladium was up 0.4% at $961.98.

Reuters