Rand little moved as it eyes global markets

The rand was little changed on Wednesday morning, but the short-term trend seems to be a strengthening bias, at least in relation to the dollar.

The local currency is hovering near its best level against the dollar in about five weeks, boosted in part by bond inflows.

It is also benefiting from the declining prospects that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates before year-end, though nervousness about North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests is keeping global risk appetite in check.

"Investors are generally not sure how to take on reoccurring North Korean tension, but the risks around a possible war are still seen as very limited and this should inspire less risk aversion from investors as the week develops," said Jameel Ahmad, analyst at global forex broker FXTM.

The stronger rand environment coincided with a better economic performance in the second quarter, with growth of 2.5% showing SA has exited a technical recession.

Just two weeks ago the rand was at R13.28/$, before rebounding to R12.91 currently.

Overall economic activity is one of the key variables that rating agencies consider when assessing the country’s debt rating.

At 9.52am, the rand was R12.9240 to the dollar from R12.9095, at R15.4151 to the euro from R15.3771 and at R16.8417 to the pound from R16.8242.

The euro was at $1.1928 from $1.1912.