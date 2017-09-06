Rand is steady after strong inflows into the bond market

The rand was off its best levels at midday on Wednesday but still range bound below R13/$, after spiking to a 40-day best level on Tuesday after GDP growth data surprised to the upside.

The dollar remains under pressure against global currencies, presenting an opportunity for the local currency to firm despite continuing local economic and political challenges, analysts said.

The bond market experienced a sharp inflow from foreign investors on Tuesday as the local market benefited from risk-off bond trade in the US, which resulted in the 10-year yield touching 2.06%.

Large foreign inflows into local bond market yesterday to the value of R1.36bn supported the rand, which initially remained unmoved on the GDP data.

The rand touched a best level of R12.8928 on Tuesday, with R12.88 a pivotal resistance level for further gains.

In order for a meaningful technical improvement to emerge, the rand would need to hold ahead of this level for a session or two, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

"Such a development would substantially increase the likelihood of a move down towards R12.64 to R12.68 in the weeks ahead," Momentum said.

Just two weeks ago the rand was at R13.28/$, before rebounding to R12.92 currently.

At 11.31am the rand was at R12.9243 to the dollar from R12.9095, at R15.4371 to the euro from R15.3771 and at R16.8483 from R16.8242.

The euro was at $1.1944 from $1.1921.

Trading was cautious with the market eyeing new developments around North Korea and ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and Friday.

After the recent dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials analysts are not expecting much change from the ECB regarding the planned reduction of its balance sheet in line with the Fed’s more hawkish stance, which is on hold at present.

The eurozone is grappling with the same problem as in the US, in that subdued consumer inflation makes it less likely that central banks will hike rates.