Oil prices rise after Hurricane Harvey as Irma heads to the Caribbean

Singapore/London — Oil prices rose on Wednesday as strong global refining margins and the re-opening of US Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Hurricane Harvey.

Brent had gained 28c to $53.66 a barrel by 9.52am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15c at $48.81.

"Hurricane Harvey was bearish for crude and speculators went massively short with WTI, but now there is a reversal to positions pre-Harvey. Strong margins are helping underpin crude ... gas oil is at its highest point this year," Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix said.

Many refineries, pipelines and ports knocked out by Harvey 10 days ago are restarting. As of Tuesday, about 3.8-million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, or 20% of the US total, was shut. This compares with 4.2-million bpd at the height of the storm.

Focus was also being drawn to the category 5 storm, Hurricane Irma, which is barreling towards the Caribbean and Florida and could knock out other refineries and cause more fuel shortages. About 250,000 barrels of daily refining capacity in the Dominican Republic and Cuba lies in the immediate path of Irma, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Fuel storage data due on Wednesday from the American Petroleum Institute and on Thursday from the Energy Information Administration is expected to give a better view of the extent of Harvey’s impact on US fuel inventories, although analysts say it will take a few weeks longer to get a complete picture.

There is also another tropical storm on Irma’s heels in the Atlantic, and another one active in the Gulf of Mexico.

Longer-term, the oil industry outlook is for ample supplies and low prices as crude output remains high in the three biggest producing regions: Russia, the Middle East and North America.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that he expects the 2018 price of Brent to be $45 to $55 per barrel. Analysts said oil companies had adjusted to lower prices by cutting costs and due to improved refinery margins. "The oil majors are looking more comfortable at lower oil prices, posting strong quarterly results in quarter two despite weaker upstream revenue," BMI Research said in a note.

Reuters