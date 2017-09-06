Markets trading ahead of JSE slip as tension on Korean peninsula persists

Markets trading ahead of the JSE on Wednesday were weaker, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, as heightened tension on the Korean peninsula persisted.

The JSE dipped on Tuesday, while the rand was bolstered by gross domestic product (GDP) data that showed SA left a recession behind in the second quarter, with growth of 2.5% coming in a little better than expected.

The stronger rand lifted property stocks but miners ended weaker.

Gold miners had a strong run on Monday, on the rising gold price, and gold edged up for a fifth day on Wednesday, benefiting from its safe-haven status as the sabre-rattling over North Korea’s weapons programme continued.

Banks and financials initially edged higher on the rand and GDP data, but closed lower in risk-off trade.

Two majors in the sector, FirstRand and MMI, report full-year results on Wednesday.

Results from MMI, which fell almost 1% on Tuesday, were out early on Wednesday.

It said diluted core headline earnings per share (HEPS) were unchanged, but diluted HEPS fell 11%.

New business fell 23%, embedded value was off 1% and the return on embedded value fell 8%.

Nonetheless, it declared a dividend for the year that was unchanged from last year’s 157c per share.