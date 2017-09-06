MARKET WRAP: Banks pull JSE lower

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as banking shares dragged the all share lower.

The sector was hard hit following a trading update from Capitec. Although it expects interim headline earnings to grow by between 15% and 18%, this is no improvement on growth over the same period last year.

This could indicate a banking sector under pressure, despite local GDP growth for the second quarter, released earlier in the week, coming in higher than expected.

The all share closed 1.18% lower at 55,480.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.25%. Banks shed 2.59%, financials 1.64%, food and drug retailers 1.53%, resources 1.43% and general retailers 1.24%. The platinum index gained 0.76%.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) rose 1.63% to R112, ahead of the release of annual results on Thursday. At the interim stage to end-December it reported headline earnings rose 234% to R1.695bn.

Platinum miner Lonmin was up 2.29% to R14.73 and Anglo American Platinum 1.73% to R358.10.

Capitec lost 2.67% to R873.75, FirstRand 1.50% to R54.45, Standard Bank 1.41% to R163.27, Barclays Africa 6.42% to R140.37 and Nedbank 4.72% to R203.23.

MMI Holdings was off 1.96% to R20, after earlier reporting diluted core headline earnings of R3.2bn for the year to June, unchanged from the year-earlier period.

Shoprite dropped 3.38% to R213.52. The National Credit Regulator earlier levied a R1m fine against it after it was found guilty of reckless lending.

Vodacom slumped 7.86% to R164.28, after selling down its shares in parent company Vodafone. The sale was done so that Vodacom could meet its 20% minimum free float requirement on the JSE, following the Safaricom transaction, which resulted in Vodafone increasing its ownership in Vodacom from 65% to 69.7%.

The rand was sharply firmer in late afternoon trade, hitting R12.8087 to the dollar, as the market was buoyed by foreign inflows into the bond market for the second consecutive day, as the global search for yield again grew traction as US treasury yields continue to fall.

Recent dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials has led the market to believe another interest rate hike in the US this year was unlikely.

The better GDP data gave some impetus to the bond market, with the R186 last bid at 8.42% from 8.45%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.99% to 49,390 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,308 from Tuesday’s 15,911.