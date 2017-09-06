Local bonds track a steady rand, after strong gains

South African bonds were little changed on Wednesday morning, in line with the rand.

Bonds extended their gains on Tuesday afternoon, tracking a stronger currency boosted by better than expected second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, which showed SA was out of a technical recession.

Statistics SA reported on Tuesday that GDP grew by 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter, after two quarters of contraction.

The agriculture‚ forestry and fishing sector, which grew 33.6%, was the biggest contributor to economic growth in the second quarter.

This led to large foreign inflows into the local bond market, to the value of R1.36bn.

North Korea’s defiant response to the US over its latest nuclear test earlier in the week was keeping investors wary.

At 9.19am the benchmark R186 government bonds was unchanged from Wednesday’s 8.45%.

The rand was little changed R12.9173 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R12.9095.