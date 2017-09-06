JSE opens weaker, with broad-based losses

The JSE all share opened weaker on Wednesday, slipping below 56,000 in risk-off trade, with banks particularly hard hit following a sharp retraction in the Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday.

Asian markets were also weaker.

Local interest rate-sensitive sectors such as financial and retail companies did not benefit from the firmer rand, which gained on Tuesday on better than expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth data and sharp inflows into local bonds.

Despite the second-quarter pickup in growth, the JSE closed lower on Tuesday, as the SA’s growth path is expected to remain unexciting.

The Dow closed 1.07% lower at 21,753.31 as market sentiment was negatively affected by renewed tension over North Korea and sharp falls in financial stocks.

The Nikkei 225 was 0.14% lower and the Hang Seng 0.64%.

Global markets have been hit by risk-off trade for most of the week. The US 10-year Treasury hit a yield of 2% as the prospects for further rate hikes in the US continue to fade.

Increasingly, market participants are aligning themselves to the notion of no further rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve in 2017, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

"The disparate comments from the Federal open market committee (FOMC) members, as well as heightened global tensions, are being seen as roadblocks in the path of the Fed for further policy normalisation," Momentum said.

At the same time analysts say US equity markets could come under pressure from inflated valuations, unless President Donald Trump pulls a tax reform rabbit out of the hat.

At 9.44am the all share was 0.89% lower at 55,644.80 and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1%. Banks shed 2.21%, food and drug retailers 1.15%, financials 1.38% and resources 1.37%. The platinum index rose 0.19%. Gold miners were off 0.21%.

BHP Billiton shed 2.53% to R243.10.

Sasol dropped 1.06% to R386.36. Brent crude was up 0.26% at $53.35 a barrel in early morning trade.

Kumba Iron Ore shed 1.63% to R211.

Among banks Barclays Africa lost 4.31% to R143.54, Nedbank 3.6% and FirstRand 1.63%.

Capitec was down 3.88% to R862.88 after informing the market that interim headline earnings per share to end August are expected to rise by between 15% and 18%.

Insurer and asset manager MMI Holdings dropped 2.5% to R19.89. It reported unchanged diluted core headline earnings of R3.2bn for the year to June.

Steinhoff was 1.15% lower at R63.02 amid reports the group had obtained effective shareholder control of Shoprite. Shoprite shed 1.14% to R218.49.

Among property stocks Emira dropped 5.58% to R13.19.

Vodacom shed 6.62% to R166.50, reflecting parent Vodafone’s sale of a 5.2% tranche of Vodacom shares to institutional investors.

The sale was done so that Vodacom could needs meet the 20% minimum free float requirement on the JSE, following the Safaricom transaction which resulted in Vodafone increasing its ownership in Vodacom from 65% to 69.7%.

Naspers was 0.20% lower at R2,873.30.

Sappi was 1.34% lower at R84.78.