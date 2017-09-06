Futures lose ground on weaker JSE and confidence

South African futures were lower on Wednesday on a weak performance from the JSE on the day and despite an upbeat opening on the Dow following pronounced losses in the previous session.

The Dow was 0.28% up soon after the JSE’s close following on mixed European markets with the FTSE 100 losing 0.24%, while the Dax 30 added 0.77%.

The all share closed 1.18% lower at 55,480.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.25%. Banks shed 2.59%, financials 1.64%, food and drug retailers 1.53%, resources 1.43% and general retailers 1.24%. The platinum index gained 0.76%.

Market sentiment was negative after the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s monthly business confidence index fell to 89.6 in August, the lowest level since the mid-1980s, from 95.3 in July.

The rand held on to firmer levels against the dollar in early evening trade as the euro gained 0.26% to $1.1943.

Brent crude was 1.45% higher at $53.98 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.99% to 49,390 points. The number of contracts traded was 27,308 from Tuesday’s 15,911.