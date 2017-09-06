Bonds unchanged as rand trades in a tight range

South African bonds were unchanged just before midday on Wednesday. The rand, which bonds usually track, was, however, slightly weaker against the dollar, trading in a tight range.

At 11.35am, the bid on the R186 government bond was unchanged from Tuesday’s 8.45%.

The rand was at R12.928 to the dollar from R12.9095.

The dollar came under pressure after US Federal Reserve officials uttered cautionary comments about further interest-rate increases in the near term.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Issah Mhlanga said that dollar weakness came at the right time for the rand as it coincided with the release of local GDP data for the second quarter, which surged to 2.5% after two quarters of contraction.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said that while the rand remains mostly range-bound, it is still relatively resilient.