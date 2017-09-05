‘Vulnerable’ rand shows belated improvement against the dollar

The rand was a little stronger on Tuesday afternoon following the release of the better-than-expected GDP growth data for the second quarter.

The rand showed little initial reaction to the data after it was released shortly before midday, trading largely unchanged at about R12.95 to the dollar, before firming to R12.8823 later in the afternoon.

The flat dollar provided little direction, with the euro stable at $1.1894.

GDP grew 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter. The boost came in part from the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, which increased by 33.6% and contributed 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth.

Peregrine Treasury Solutions analyst Bianca Botes said the rand had remained fairly flat leading up to and following the GDP data release. "We saw a move from R12.97 to R12.94 to the dollar," she said, adding that though the GDP figures were slightly better than expected, a positive outcome had been priced in.

At 3.30pm, the rand was at R12.9027 to the dollar from R12.9684, at R15.3407 to the euro from R15.4281, and at R16.7546 to the pound from R16.7703.

The euro was at $1.1890 from $1.1896.

In the first eight months of 2017, the rand gained 5.3% against a weakening dollar, in line with most emerging-market currencies. This suggested the rand had actually been relatively well supported during the year, despite credit rating downgrades and increased political risk, said Stanlib economist Kevin Lings. "However, the rand still remained vulnerable on a trade-weighted basis."

This vulnerability included the very real risk of further credit rating downgrades; some narrowing of the interest rate differential between SA and the major economy, especially the US; a spike in global risk-aversion related to North Korea; and some moderation in global commodity prices, Lings said.