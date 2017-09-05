Markets

US oil prices rise, but petrol falls, as hurricane-hit refineries restart

05 September 2017 - 14:37 Henning Gloystein and Dmitry Zhdannikov
An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado. Picture: REUTERS
Singapore/London — US oil prices rose on Tuesday and petrol fell, as the gradual restart of Gulf of Mexico refineries shut by Hurricane Harvey raised demand for crude and eased fear of a fuel supply crunch.

Petrol futures dropped 4% from their last close, to $1.68 a gallon, down from $2.17 on August 31 and back to levels last seen before Harvey hit the US Gulf Coast and its large refining industry.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose more than 1% to $47.84 a barrel by 10.08am GMT, up 55c from their last settlement.

"Gasoline fell as refineries in Texas began to reopen," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

Texas was edging towards recovery from the devastation of Harvey as shipping channels, oil pipelines and refineries restarted some operations.

Eight US oil refineries with 2.1-million barrels a day of refining capacity, or 11.4% of the US total, were shut as of Monday afternoon, the Department of Energy said.

Harvey hit the Texan coast late on August 25 and at its peak knocked out almost a quarter of all US refining capacity.

In international markets, Brent crude futures edged 0.3% higher to $52.49 a barrel amid signals the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) could extend its output limits beyond the first quarter of 2018.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have discussed extending an oil output cut agreed among Opec and non-Opec producers but no specific decisions have been made yet, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said unofficial talks were under way to extend the cuts, adding that global crude inventories remained at high levels.

Reuters

