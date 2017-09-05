Rand shows little reaction to improved GDP data

The rand was little changed after the release of better-than-expected economic growth data for the second quarter.

On Tuesday, Statistics SA reported that GDP grew by 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter’s 0.7% contraction.

FNB and Investec had forecast 2.1% growth in the second quarter, with the former expecting the retail sector to be the main contributor. Stats SA said increased economic activity was reported in the wholesale and retail trade divisions, with the trade, catering and accommodation industry increasing growth by 0.6%.

The geopolitical tension caused by North Korea earlier in the week is still on the back of in investors’ minds. Sasfin analysts said this would continue to drive emerging-market performance, before attention turned to the European Central Bank for further guidance on its balance-sheet normalisation.

At 11.42am‚ the rand was at R12.9617 to the dollar from R12.9684‚ at R15.3989 to the euro from R15.4281, and at R16.7624 to the pound from R16.7703.

The euro was at $1.1880 from $1.1896.