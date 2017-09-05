JSE pares losses as SA exits recession

The JSE pared its losses at lunchtime on Tuesday, coinciding with data showing the local economy fared a lot better in the second quarter.

Some of the domestically oriented stocks reversed losses, after Statistics SA data showed that the economy grew 2.5% in the second quarter, rebounding from a contraction of 0.7% in the first quarter. But the better economic outcome was not enough to alter the all share, which is dominated by dual-listed stocks that make most of their income overseas.

The all share was off 0.09% to 56,261.50 points by midday, dragged down by the apparent profit taking in gold shares, which had a good start to the week in the wake of global market nervousness about North Korea.

The underlying gold price was marginally lower on the day, but remained within touching distance of its 11-month peak of $1,339.42 an ounce reached on Monday.

Pressure continued to build for some food stocks, with Rhodes Foods shedding a hefty 10% to R21 following a trading update indicating it expects headline earnings in the year to September to decline by up to 27%.

Oceana has seen its stock value decline 14% cumulatively since Friday when the fishing group released its trading update indicating it expected a drop of up to 50% in its headline earnings per share. But Pioneer Foods received some buying interest, halting a five-day slide, which came partly as a result of the sudden departure of its CEO, Phil Roux. The company said on Friday that Roux, who has been at the helm since 2013, would take early retirement.

Banks and insurance stocks were fairly mixed ahead of financial results from FirstRand and Sanlam on Wednesday. Retailers also displayed mixed fortunes.

Among the construction stocks, PPC cracked through R6 a share for the first time since June after SA’s biggest cement maker said it was mulling offers from at least three suitors vying to buy its shares.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 2.01% to R134.81, Gold Fields 2.01% to R58.17, Sibanye 3.8% to R20.27, and Harmony Gold 4.05% to R26.77.

Telkom shed 2.28% to R62.20.

