JSE closes lower as miners retreat, while property gains on positive GDP data

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as the rand firmed against the dollar on better-than-expected GDP data for the second quarter, causing property stocks to rise, while miners ended the day in the red.

Banks and financials initially edged higher on the rand and GDP data, but closed lower in risk-off trade.

Although the GDP numbers indicated an end to the recession following two consecutive quarters of contraction, analysts emphasised that most of the news was already priced into the market, despite a firmer rand strengthening the case for more reductions in interest rates by the Reserve Bank.

Retailers ended the day in negative territory in mixed trade, with company-specific news driving the sector as Steinhoff bounced back but Massmart retreated. Shoprite was lower after shareholders approved a payout of $136m to previous CEO Whitey Basson.

GDP grew 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter. The boost came in part from the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, which increased by 33.6% and contributed 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth.

JSE trade was subdued for most of the day as analysts remained cautious on the prospects of further GDP growth in the second half of the year. Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan expects growth for the year to come in at only 0.5%, but Capital Economics analysts were more positive, predicting 1.5%.

The rand firmed to R12.86 to the dollar in late trade, from a previous close of R12.9684. This put a damper on resources stocks, despite rising oil and other commodities prices.

Brent crude jumped 2.42% to $53.43 a barrel on supply concerns from the US following the effect of Hurricane Harvey on oil refineries in the Houston area.

The dollar weakened in later trade on renewed dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, with the market only pricing in a 30% possibility of a rate rise in December, due to subdued consumer inflation.

European markets were mixed amid general uncertainty ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the week. ECB president Mario Draghi is expected to convey a cautious message regarding the tapering of the ECB’s inflated balance sheet, due to the stronger euro.

By the JSE’s close the FTSE 100 had shed 0.49% but the DAX 30 was up 0.15%.

At the same time, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.80% lower amid renewed jitters on North Korea, and as global equity markets remain at elevated valuation levels. Schroders analysts said on Tuesday that despite global profit margins nudging to record highs, the valuations of growth stocks were now pricing in ever-higher future earnings. "History suggests this cannot persist forever," Schroders said.

The all share closed 0.30% lower at 56,144.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.31%. The gold index shed 2.37%, general retailers 0.90%, the platinum index 0.62%, industrials 0.37%, and resources 0.33%. Property gained 0.30%.

Kumba Iron Ore ended the day 1.55% lower at R214.50.

British American Tobacco shed 0.77% to R802.77 and Imperial Holdings 0.96% to R196.50.

DRD Gold dropped 3.68% to R4.98, Harmony 3.23% to R27 and Sibanye 3.18% to R20.40.

FirstRand lost 0.59% to R55.28 ahead of the release of annual results on Wednesday. It last reported that normalised earnings rose 7% for the six months to end-December 2016.

Barclays Africa gained 1.24% to R150, but Nedbank shed 0.55% to R213.30.

In financials, Sanlam dropped 1.26% to R69.98 and Discovery 1.18% to R144.27. MMI Holdings closed 0.97% off at R20.40. It will report full results to end-June on Thursday. It last reported a 5% drop in core headline earnings for the six months to December 2016.

Steinhoff rose 0.55% to R63.75, while Shoprite lost 0.45% to R221, TFG 3.05% to R147.28 and Massmart 2.81% to R119.93.

PPC gained 2.53% to R6.08, after SA’s biggest cement maker said it was mulling offers from at least three suitors vying to buy its shares.

Hyprop rebounded 1.69% to R115.93, Attacq 1.09% to R18.60 and Investec Property Fund 1.43% to R15.57.

Echo Polska was up 0.67% to R21.02, despite earlier reporting a drop in net profit to €39.56m.

Telkom relinquished 1.87% to R62.47 and Datatec 0.16% to R60.80.

Naspers shed 0.57% to R2,879.