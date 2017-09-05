Bonds firm slightly after positive GDP figures

South African bonds strengthened marginally shortly before midday on Tuesday after second-quarter GDP data came in better than expected.

GDP grew 2.5% in the second quarter from the first quarter, with the biggest boost coming from the agriculture‚ forestry and fishing sector — which increased by 33.6% and contributed 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth.

Economists and analysts had expected the local economy to have pulled off a better performance in the three months to June, with a consensus poll from Bloomberg putting quarter-on-quarter growth at 0.5%, and year-on-year growth at 2.3%.

At 11.42am the R186 was bid at 8.5% from 8.505% and the R207 was at 7.17% from 7.18%.

The rand was at R12.9617 from R12.9684.

Sasfin fixed-income analyst Alvin Chawasema said the slight firming of bonds as an immediate reaction to the GDP numbers was unsurprising, as they had not differed significantly from market expectations.

The earlier government bond auction had proceeded largely as expected, with the exception of the longer-dated R2048, which had attracted higher investor interest than had been expected, he said.

The rand has been range-bound this week, as markets watch the unfolding stand-off between the US and North Korea over the latter’s nuclear weapons programme.

Markets are also looking towards Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting for further signs on monetary policy.

The ECB is expected to take a cautious view on tapering its inflated balance sheet, and possible rate increases.